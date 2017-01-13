Is Afia Schwarzenegger pregnant?

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017





A new photo of controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger shared on her social media today has raised speculations about a possible pregnancy.

In a common pose made by most pregnant women, Afia is seen clutching to what greatly resembles a baby bump in the new photo on Instagram.

The caption of the photo, however, leaves no answers either since the photo update was to announce that one of her Facebook fans had won a beautiful dress from her.

Afia who recently got married to Lawrence Abrokwah in a lavish ceremony in Accra has been publicly displaying a lot of affection and raunchiness she shares with her man.

Therefore, a pregnancy announcement will not come so much as a surprise as the couple seems to be eager to enlarge their family.