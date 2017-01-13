Inflation ends 2016 at 15.4%

The year-on-year inflation rate for the last month of the year 2016 December was 15.4%, compared with the 15.5% recorded in November 2016.

This represents a 0.1% down from the 15.5 percent recorded in November last year.

According to data from the Ghana Statistical Services, the monthly change rate in December 2016 was 0.9% while that for November 2016 was 0.8%.

This figure represents the lowest figure since July 2014 where the inflation recorded was 15.3%.

The year-on-year non-food inflation rate for December 2016 was 18.2% compared with the 18.7% recorded in November 2016 while the food inflation rate for December 2016 was 9.7% year-on-year, compared with 9.3% recorded in November 2016.

Meanwhile, the year-on-year non-food inflation rate was 18.2% which is more than one and half times that of the food inflation rate of 9.7%.

The main “price drivers” for the non-food inflation rate were Transport (27.2%), Education (23.4%), Recreation and culture (20.3%), Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (20.2%), Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance (18.8%) and Health (18.5%).

In December 2016, the year-on-year inflation rate for imported items (15.7%) was 0.5 percentage point higher than that of locally produced items (15.2%).

The “price drivers” for the food inflation rate were Meat and meat products (15.0%), Coffee, tea and cocoa (14.0%), Fish and seafood (13.9%), Mineral water, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (12.2%), Sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (12.0%).

Three regions (Greater Accra, Brong Ahafo and Ashanti) recorded inflation rates higher than the national average of 15.4%.

The Greater Accra Region recorded the highest year-on-year inflation rate of 18.2%, followed by the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo regions with 15.5% while the Volta and Northern regions recorded the lowest (13.0%).