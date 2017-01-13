IGP directs Commanders to produce action plans over violent attacks, seizures

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has directed regional commanders to provide their action plans in dealing with the acts of vandalism and forceful takeovers of some state institutions.

The police administration has given all regional commanders in whose jurisdiction experienced post-election infraction and any breach of peace up to Jan 20 to submit their reports on the happenings.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Cephas Arthur, the reports would include the action taken including arrests made in connection with the acts when the incident happened to the Police Headquarters.

He said this directive has become necessary as the acts continue despite measures put in place to avert and curb them adding that the Service is also dialoguing with the various segments of society including the seat of the new government.

The Ghana Police Service has come under serious criticism following what has been described as reprisal attacks by supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) after sweeping the December 7 election.

Some of the supporters have attacked statutory institutions including the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), women under School Feeding Program, the passport office in Accra as well as a number of toll booths across the country.

The attacks are a repeat of what happened in 2008 when the NDC won power under the late president John Mills.

So far, the police have been helpless and no measure has been put in place to control these happenings.

Criminologist, Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah criticised the police for their inability to arrest the miscreants saying “there is no excuse or justification for police indolence in enforcing the laws of this country against so-called political criminals.”

Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in an angry press conference Thursday blamed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to call his marauding supporters to order.

But Spt. Arthur who spoke to Joy News’ Hannah Odame said the Service is working to forestall any such occurrences in the future by engaging the political parties, and civil service groups.

He said although no arrest has been made the police is assuring the perpetrators will be dealt with and indicated state institutions are being protected.