Ibrahimovic: I conquered England – it took three months

Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims to have conquered England having only joined Manchester United in the summer.

The 35-year-old is United’s top scorer so far this season with 18 goals, while his haul of 13 in the Premier League puts him one behind Chelsea’s Diego Costa.

Ibrahimovic insists he is not focused on overtaking Costa, but more on achieveing silverware with the club.

“I’m not chasing anybody,” he told manutd.com. “I’m chasing the head trophy – the Premier League. That is my aim.

“The individual things come as part of the main objective because that is like a bonus for every individual player.

“If the collective does well, then the individuals will do well. I try to help the team and try to do what I’m best at – scoring goals, playing good and creating chances for my team-mates.

“As long as I can do that, I know I will help my team.

“I have no individual targets because that I did already after three months in England. I conquered England – it took three months.”

There were doubts the Swede would be able to replicate his form shown for PSG in England, but the striker has impressed with a string of match-winning performances.

And while United got off to a sluggish start in the league, a run of six straight wins has put them within touching distance of the top four, though they remain 10 points off leaders Chelsea.

“I said from the beginning – slowly, slowly, we will get better and everything was about the click,” Ibrahimovic added.

“We needed to click as a team. Now you the see the identity of the team. We are finding each other but I think we can do much more and be much better. And we will do it – we are working hard for it.”