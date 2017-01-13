I Won’t Be A Football Minister …Isaac Asiamah

Isaac Asiamah

Youth and Sports Minister designate Isaac Asiamah, few hours after his announcement as the man to steer the affairs of the country’s sports, says he will not restrict himself to only football.

Previous administration and Ministers have been accused of spoon-feeding and treating the globular leather as a pampered sport to the total neglect of the other disciplines.

And that has stoked controversy among the sporting populace and the lay alike.

But the Parliamentary Select Committee member for Youth and Sports has said in plain words that he will ensure all the sporting disciplines would have equal share of the booty for sports.

He said in an interview that “I’ll not be a Minister of football; I’ll be the Minister for Sports.

“There are about 40 sporting disciplines, so we are even going to create a desk at the Sports Ministry in charge of other sporting disciplines.”

He added that “… So I don’t want to be Minister for football; I’m going to ensure that I provide the right leadership, leadership that has got the rapport with all the agencies, to create the understanding with all the agencies so that we can move sports forward.”

The Sports chief designate was a member of the delegation that met the Black Stars, to give them government’s support ahead of their pre-AFCON training trip to the United Arab Emirates.

His immediate task, should he get the approval, will be to see the Black Stars qualify for their fourth streak World Cup in Russia in 2018.

He hails from Tano Odumasi in the Ashanti Region and is married with three children.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon and has also served on the Parliamentary Committees for Mines and Energy as well as the Public Accounts Committee in the past.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum