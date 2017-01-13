I want Samira Bawumia as my sugar mummy – Pope Skinny

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-01-12

Samira Bawumia

Controversial rapper cum radio presenter, Pope Skinny has openly confessed his unending admiration for the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia.

According to him, he is madly in love with Samira Bawumia, in spite of his knowledge that, she is married to Vice President Dr. Mahamoud Bawumia.

The CEO of Asuoden Music said this on a rap show, ‘Kasahare level’, on Adom FM, on Saturday after the inauguration of Nana Addu Dankwah Akuffo Addo and Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia as the President and Vice President respectively.

“Bawumia’s wife has no size. Can someone get me her number so that I tell her that I want her to be my sugar mummy? I am in love with the woman,” he confessed.

He, however, appealed to the former Deputy Governor for Bank of Ghana (BoG) now the Vice President to forgive him for his comment.

“Forgive me Bawumia, you are my man but I am really in love with your wife. I wish I would have her for myself,” the ‘Hot Cake’ hitmaker revealed.

Edwin Ohene Darko, as he is originally called, further stated that he would do everything within his power including unconventional means to ensure that he accomplish his desire for Samira Bawumia.

He also expressed his admiration for the Kente cloth President Akufo-Addo wore at the event and described it as elegant.

On the criticism of the President for coughing while delivering his inaugural address over the weekend, Pope Skinny said that it was normal for such a thing to happen during such occasion because we are in a harmattan season.

“We are in a harmattan season so it was surprising for the president to have coughed while delivering his inaugural speech at the Black Star Square on Saturday,” the Hiplife artiste defended.