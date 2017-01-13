I can’t do politics because I’m not diplomatic – Ramsey Nouah

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017

Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah has noted that he does not have an interest in politics because he does not have what it takes to do so.



With some actors including Desmond Elliott are venturing into politics, Mr Nouah says he can’t do same.

When Joy News’ Ibrahim Ben-Bako asked the Nollywood actor an interview at the Silverbird Cinema, if he has an interest in politics he described himself as too straight and not very diplomatic person.

According to him, due to these factors, it will be very difficult for him to be a politician.

“In life, they say ‘never say never.’ It’s pretty hard for me because of the person I am it’s going to be hard to be a politician,” he explained.



Ramsey Nouah, even though he won’t do politics, observed that the current Nigerian government led by Muhammadu Buhari is not really helping the movie industry.

He noted that the former government, led by Goodluck Jonathan, did better in promoting the movie industry and also moving it to a higher peak adding the Buhari government has not really lived up to the standard of the former government.

The Goodluck government helped the industry more in terms of putting more funds into the right places and structures, he observed.

“The new government, based on situations right now has a little setback. The government before was aiding the industry a whole lot trying to propel a lot of funds and increasing cinemas and outlets for the films to sell.”

“In this dispensation, it’s a bit minimized but we are hoping that by the time things settle properly they will look into it,” he explained.

The actor is currently in Ghana promoting his movie ‘76’ in which he stars as the lead character.

He had a meet and greet session with industry players at the Silverbird Cinema on Monday. The movie was also showed at the cinema.