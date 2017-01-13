Hiplife artiste cautions Ghanaians against skin bleaching

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-01-12

Dee J

Hiplife artiste Dee J, known in real life as George Darko, has pledged to educate the public on the need to stop using chemicals, including creams containing hydroquinone, to change their skin colour.

He said most people are ignorant as to the real contents of the products they use regardless of the effects they come with, however, in the quest to make one’s skin glow, there are healthier ways; by consulting an aesthetician or dermatologist before applying any cream to the skin.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Darko expressed dissatisfaction, especially about women who often bleach and damage their natural beauty permanently.

That, he said, gives room for skin infections and other complications.

He said Dr Chukwudi Ukpaka, a UK-based consultant physician on family health, in his research raised the awareness on the causes of kidney failures and warned against the use of bleaching creams.

Dee J said according to Dr Ukpaka, the bleaching creams contain mercury and other heavy metals that enter the body through the skin, soak into the bloodstream and, therefore, travels to the kidney and do not go out through the urine.

He said after a period of time, they accumulate and break down the kidney, adding, “A lot of people who require dialysis were caused by the use of bleaching creams.”

Mr Darko said considering all the effects bleaching poses, there would be a need for all stakeholders, particularly the Food & Drugs Authority (FDA), the Ministry of Health and its partners, to intensify advocacy on the strict enforcement on the ban of creams containing harmful chemicals.

Dee J said the practice could have harmful side effects like skin irritation and discoloration.

He commended the FDA for banning the importation of products containing skin lightening chemicals, specifically hydroquinone.

He said all and sundry must work towards initiatives that focus on preventive healthcare than curative healthcare.

“If we all fail to address it now; then government should be prepared to spend more money on victims in the future,” he said.

The hiplife/ hip-hop artiste revealed that he has released a song titled ‘Bleaching’ to support his awareness campaign programme which will highlight the effects of bleaching, and not to mock anyone.

Dee J, therefore, called on the media to educate the public on the need to maintain healthy skin, as well support the fight against skin bleaching in Ghana.

“Let’s highlight the effect to discourage people who have the interest to bleach,” he added.