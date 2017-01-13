Grant and Uganda coach exchange words ahead of AFCON opener

Photo By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh

Ghana and Uganda are a few days away from renewing their footballing gentle hostility but there seems to be a mini match off the pitch before the main battle.

The Black Stars will clash with the Cranes for the second time in the space of four months and coach Avram Grant engaged in a tactical battle with Serbia Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic in round two of their scheduled three-game contest.

And both coaches seem to be a swipe at each other ahead of their opening Cup of Nations clash in Gabon.

The Serbian claimed to have knowledge of the Black Stats after recording an impressive away draw against Ghana in their World Cup qualifier in Gabon.

Despite these claims, Micho was seen in the stands spying on the Ghana as they played a pre-tournament friendly.

And Grant was visibly not pleased with the Serbian tactician for having double standards.

“You claim to know everything about my team so why did you come to spy on us again,” the former Chelsea boss said.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Micho refuted claims of having full knowledge of the Ghana team and branded Grant’s claims as total nonsense.

‘”I have never claimed to know everything about the Black Stars,” Micho responded

“I have never seen your team live except for direct matches and for me it’s total nonsense that you call it spying.”

The pair will come face to face in Port-Gentil on Monday, January 16 at Port-Gentil at 16:00GMT hoping to have an edge over the other.