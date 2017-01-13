Ghana, Uganda Share Hotel

It has come up that Ghana will share the same hotel facility with opponents Uganda at their Port Gentile base for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Avram Grant and his charges will pitch camp at the Hotel du Parc after touching down in the host country today.

The other Group opponents- Mali and Egypt lodge at Hotel Bamboo and Hotel Chez Jimmy respectively.

Ghana will begin their campaign against perennial rivals the Cranes of Uganda at the Stade de Port-Gentile on January 17.

The 31st edition of the biennial soccer festival, Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off tomorrow and will end on February 5.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum