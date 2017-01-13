Ghana paired alongside Ethiopia, Sierra Leone and Kenya for AFCON 2019 place

Photo By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh

TheThe Black Stars have been drawn alongside Ethiopia, Sierra Leone and Kenya in Group F of the qualification series for a place in the 2019 African Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon.

The Stars were named as top seeds and will have to deal with the altitude of Ethiopia, the strength of Kenya and the unpredicitability of Sierra Leone should they make a 9th consecutive appearance in the African showpiece.

The Kenyans have Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder Victor Wanyama as their main man while Sierra Leone were previously managed by Sellas Tetteh.

The group winners of the 12 groups alongside 3 teams which will finish as the best ranked in second place will join hosts Cameroon in the 16 team event.