George Andah to connect with constituents via Facebook live

Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya West constituency, George Andah, has been making good use of social media in his first days as an MP, as he plans to engage his constituents via Facebook Live on Sunday, January 15.

Mr. Andah, a chartered marketer, was elected into parliament to represent the Awutu Senya West constituency after he secured 52.4 percent of the valid votes to beat the incumbent, Hanna Tetteh.

The legislator, who shared his second day in parliament with his constituency via Facebook live, has consistently provided online platforms for his constituents to reach out to him.

On Thursday, January 12, Mr. Andah took to his Facebook page to announce this unique digital town hall meeting, and urged his constituents to participate in discussions about the development of Awutu Senya West, and assured his followers of his accessibility.

His post indicated the New Patriotic Party mantra of change, as he reiterated his commitment to creating prosperity and equal opportunities for his constituents.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana