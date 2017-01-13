Ditch friends who thwart your progress – Gloria Sarfo

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-01-12

Gloria Sarfo

Actress Gloria Sarfo has cautioned against keeping fake friends, stressing that such individuals should be ditched.

She maintained that, relations who seek to block one from achieving what God has called them to do, should not be entertained.

“Try not to bow down to what people say about you. Behave as if nothing is happening or has happened. All the forces of darkness can never stop you from achieving what God has called you to do. Even if they are your friends, go away from them and God will bring new and productive friends in your life,” The “Living with Trisha” star said.

The passionate actress admonished fans to press on to realize their goals and the ignore negative influences around them.

In a lengthy inspiration piece she posted on her Instagram page, she said, “Pay no mind to those who criticise you, pay no attention to those who are jealous of you, ignore those who dislike you, live not to please people or every one, never try to win over everybody, live and focus on your goals.”

Madam Sarfo urged all to stay positive and endeavor to be God pleasers instead of being a people pleaser.

Read the ace actress’ touching message below: