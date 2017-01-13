Diamond Appiah describes Mahama as 'Aposo'

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Source: konkonsagh.biz

2017-01-11

Diamond Appiah

Following a request from Diamond Appiah to members of the NDC party to rather channel their energy in relocating Ex-President Mahama than mocking Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, Diamond Appiah has posted on his Facebook page calling Mahama Ap)so and a Greedy B******** (In Rawling’s Voice)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo was the topic for discussion two days after his inauguration as president of Ghana for presenting a plagiarized speech at the 2017 Presidential Inauguration.

In a Facebook post made on the socialite’s wall, Diamond called Mahama “Ap)so” to wit a greedy man. Although one may be fast to conclude that Diamond was referring to Ghana’s Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, it does not seem clear since there can be averagely millions of Mahama’s in Ghana.

Once again one could conclude that Ex-President Mahama was the recipient of Diamond’s facebook post since she went ahead to say “Mahama Ajeimu” to wit “Mahama has given in”.

Diamond Appiah’s post on her social media account read,”