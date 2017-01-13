Dauda Mohammed joins Anderlecht

Asante Kotoko striker, Dauda Mohammed, has completed a move to Belgian giants Anderlect in a four year deal.

The powerful Ghana youth international completed a move to the Royal Club and has already commenced training with the club.

Even though the fee is undisclosed, media reports suggests that Dauda is believed to have joined Anderlecht for a fee around $450,000.

Mohammed joins winger Frank Acheampong and former Dreams FC right back Adjei Sowah at the club.

Dauda, 19, has been one of the top talents in the league season scoring eight goals in twenty appearances last season.

He will be remembered for scoring the winner for Kotoko in the Super Clash against Hearts in August 2105.