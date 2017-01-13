D – Black marks 30th birthday with 3 new singles

Music of Thursday, 12 January 2017

Source: enewsgh.com

2017-01-12

D-Black

Ghanaian hiphop act Desmond Blackmore (better known in showbiz circles as D-Black) celebrates his 30th birthday today with 3 new singles, including the long anticipated ‘ELALE’ collaboration with South Africa’s Casper Nyovest.

The other songs include the official ‘ALHAJI KITI’ jam featuring Pappy Kojo and Luther (produced by DJ Breezy), as well as ‘EBAA OVER BO’ (produced by Nshorna Muzick).

D Black is widely regarded a Ghanaian hip-hop mogul , combining music with corporate duties as running Black Avenue Works (consisting Black Avenue Muzik, Black Avenue Clothing, Livewire Events and Black Avenue TV (producers of THE EFGH Show), as well as Club Onyx.

Listen to the songs below: