“Creation Of New Ministries Is Strategic”- Dr Kobby Mensah

Dr. Kobby Mensah

The creation of the ministries of Sanitation and Railway & Development is strategic and very much needed by the people of Ghana, Dr Kobby Mensah, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, has said.

According to him, Ghanaians, especially those in Sekondi-Takoradi, badly need rail transport to go about their duties hence the focus given to the railway sector by the president is apt.

Mr Akufo-Addo announced the creation of these ministries on Wednesday, 11 January at the seat of government.

Since the announcement of the new ministries, opinions have been divided among Ghanaians, with critics saying it will lead to duplication of responsibilities and also overburden the economy.

However, Dr Mensah wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, 12 January: “I am particularly thrilled about President Nana Addo’s creation of the Sanitation, Railways and Monitoring ministries. In my humble opinion – and it’s not superior or ground-breaking, as many have said before – they are strategic and very much needed by the Ghanaian people. The hard part, though, is delivery.”

“Now, for those handed the responsibilities of managing these ministries, please fulfil your roles well to compensate the first gentleman’s confidence reposed in you, especially my own Joe Ghartey. The people of Twin City badly need the railways to work. It was fundamental to my mum and sister’s job in Takoradi-Kumasi, and my own travels to school and back. Thank you Pres. Nana Addo for the foresight, but please make it count.”

-Classfmonline