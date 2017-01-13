Court strikes out application in Adom FM journalists appeal case

The High Court (Human Rights Division) Thursday morning struck out an application to halt execution of its judgment given in favour of Adom FM’s news editor, Afia Pokua, and two of her colleagues whose human rights were abused by NHIA officers in September 2014. Court of Appeal judge, Justice A.M. Domakyaareh, sitting as an additional High Court Judge held on the 23rd of June 2016 (almost a year after the case was filed) that the rights of the journalists were abused.

A bloody cut on the thigh of Adom FM editor Afia Pokua

The court also ordered a written apology to be published in a national daily within 14 days and to pay GHC 7,500.00 to the journalists.

But Lawyers for the NHIA and its officers, Tony Lithur, filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal and proceeded to the Human Rights Court to stay execution of the judgment pending the outcome of the appeal.

But the judge hearing the case said they failed to show up in court to argue their case and did not also give any reasons for their absence in court, and therefore struck out the application awarding cost of GHC500.00 against them.

Lawyer for Afia and the others Samson Lardy Anyenini says it is likely they will refile the application, and that he is ready for whatever they intend to do.

He was certain that they are simply delaying issuing the apology and paying the money after losing the case.