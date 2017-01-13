Cocobod CEO hauled into meeting with NPP transition team

Information available to Joy News reveal that the Chief Executive Officer of Cocobod, Dr Stephen Opuni is locked in a meeting with the transition team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This comes hours after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo served him with a letter directing him to leave office as head of Cocoa Board by 5:00p.m Friday, January 13, 2017.

Joy News sources at Cocobod disclosed the meeting was convened for the former head of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to account for his stewardship as head of the institution.

He is expected to brief representatives of the President about projects he has initiated, contracts signed and outstanding issues that need urgent attention.

Cocobod CEO, Dr Stephen Opuni

Per Ghana’s Presidential Transition Act, 2012 (Act 845), Dr Opuni’s position as the head of Cocobod comes to an end following a change of government.

He was appointed by former President John Mahama to the position on November 30, 2013 with his tenure marred with controversies unparalleled in the history of the institution.

He was accused of secretly selling cocoa beans and using some of the proceeds to fund political activities of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The unionised workers in the cocoa industry claimed the nation lost more than $10 million because of the underhand dealings of Dr Opuni.

Prior to the 2016 general elections, they petitioned then President Mahama to terminate his contract, but nothing came out of that.

President Akufo-Addo’s termination letter signed by his Secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo entreated Dr. Opuni to treat the matter with urgency.

“In view of the urgency attached to this matter, please ensure that you hand over and cease to act as Chief Executive of Ghana Board not later than 5:00pm on January 13, 2017,” the letter said.