Cocobod boss directed to vacate post 5:00 pm Friday

President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed the Chief Executive of the Cocobod Dr. Stephen Opuni to vacate post not later than 5:00pm Friday, January 13, 2017.

The directive is contained in a letter dated January 12 2017 and signed by the Executive Secretary to the president Nana Asante Bediatuo.

The directive, the letter said, is pursuant to section 14(1) of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).

“In view of the urgency attached to this matter, please ensure that you hand over and cease to act as Chief Executive of Ghana Board not later than 5:00pm on January 13, 2017,” the letter said.

The directive is part of the president’s effort to constitute his government and deliver on the promises made during the campaign.

Dr Opuni was appointed Chief Executive of Ghana COCOBOD on 30th November, 2013.

He was the Chief Executive of the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority from April 2009 until the end of November, 2013.

He studied Medicine in the Vitebsk State Medical Institute in the former USSR and graduated as Doctor of Medicine in June, 1991.

It is not clear yet who will taking that office in the new administration but the cocoa sector remains a key sector in the development agenda of the Akufo-Addo administration.

The cocoa economy is a source of livelihood for over 700,000 farmers in the southern tropical belt of the country.

It has been a major foreign exchange earner for the country for many decades raking in several billions of dollars in revenue for the country.

The Akufo-Addo government is hoping to industrialize and the cocoa sector will be key in driving that industrialization agenda.