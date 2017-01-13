Bola Ray shares lovely family pic on social media

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017

2017-01-12

Bola Ray with his family

Bola Ray, CEO of the EIB Network and Empire Group of Companies has got people talking with the new family photo he shared on social media.

The radio presenter born Nathan Kwabena Adisi flaunted his beautiful wife and adorable kids in a spectacular shot he shared on his Instagram page.

This isn’t the first time the award-winning presenter has celebrated his family in pictures, but without doubt, he is marked as one of the few public figures who has been blessed with stable marriages.

Kudos to Bola for such a lovely family!

Find post below: