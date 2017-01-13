Bilic bombshell: Payet does not want to play for West Ham, but we won’t sell him

West Ham coach, Slaven Bilic says winger Dimitri Payet does not want to play for the club but London club is unwilling to sell the Frenchman.

It is being suggested that Payet will not attend training or play for the club in their match against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“We have said we don’t want to sell our best players but Dimitri Payet does not want to play for us,” Bilic said. “We are not going to sell him.

“I spoke to the chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay.”

West Ham boss Bilic added that he wants Payet to stay, having handed the 29-year-old a bumper five-year contract in 2016, believed to be worth £125,000-a-week.

But the West Ham manager was clearly hurt by the player’s decision.

“This team, the staff, we gave him everything, we were always there for him,” he added. “I feel let down. I feel angry.”

Payet has been linked with a number of Europe’s top clubs since his standout performances for the Hammers last season, which culminated with a starring role for France in their run to the Euro 2016 final.