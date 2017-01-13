Bechem united appoints new coach

Bechem United have unveiled Vincenzo Alberto Annese as their new coach.

The Italian has signed a two-year deal with the Ghanaian FA Cup holders.

The European tactician replaces Manuel Zacharias who left the club after guiding them to historic MTN FA Cup title last term.

The 32-year-old holds UEFA Pro License badge and has coached in many countries including Lithuania, Latvia, Russia, China, Estonia and Armenia.

He is expected to supervise the side’s campaign in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.