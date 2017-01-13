Arrest People Misbehaving In The Name Of NPP- Nasara Coordinator

Abu Fuseini, Bolgatanga Central Nasara Coordinator

The Bolgatanga Central Nasara Coordinator, Abu Fuseini, has described persons attempting to grab “jobs” from Government institutions by force, as self-seeking persons who are taking advantage of the change to misbehave.

“Police must arrest them, and stop pampering them, because they say they are NPP members.”

According to him, the President has promised to create the enabling environment and create jobs and what true NPP members should be doing is to prepare themselves to grab jobs genuinely when the time comes.

“Those people going round misbehaving cannot be true members of the New Patriotic Party; they are disgruntled individuals who are just taking advantage of the change to do what they had wanted to do last year. I think the Police have to arrest them, for trying to disturb the government.”

He spoke to the DAILY GUIDE in reaction to the recent attempts by some persons using force and illegal means to grab jobs in government institutions. He also responded to questions over the expectations of the Zongo Communities in Bolgatanga, after the NPP, which promised a Zongo Development Fund has won power and taken over the governance of Ghana.

According to him, unlike what happened in 2009, the NPP and its members in the Bolgatanga Municipality, will not rush to collect state properties being used by NDC government appointees and will also not force anyone out of office, but will wait patiently for the government to fill all leadership positions at the Regional and the Municipal levels.

“The DCEs, MDCs and Regional Minister are in office, anyone who was appointed to do some work under the NDC government, are still doing their work, nobody is chasing them out.”

On the expectations of the Zongo Communities, the Bolgatanga Central Nasara Coordinator, Abu Fusieni, was very optimistic that the President Akufo-Addo led government, will surely establish the Zongo Development Fund to improve on infrastructure in the Zongos in the Upper East Region and other parts of the country.

Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga