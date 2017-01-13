Akufo-Addo’s 3rd Ministerial List Out

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has released the third batch of ministerial nominees to serve in his government.

The list of 10 nominees adds up to the previously announced 25 appointees bringing the number of nominees to 35.

The President explained during the announcement Thursday that the nominees who would be heading the new ministries would be working from the Office of the Presidency.

According to him, the new ministries would be depending on the budget earmarked for the Office of the Presidency

to conduct their operations.

The nominees include:

(a) Mavis Koomson as Special Development Initiatives Minister-designate

(b) Isaac Kwame Asiamah as Sports Minister-designate

(c) Elizabeth Afoley Kotey – a Member of Parliament (MP) for a fishing community as Fishery and Aqua-culture Minister-designate

(d) Kyei Mensah as Government Business Minister-designate

(e) Professor Gyan Baffuor as Planning Minister-designate

(g) Kofi Dzamesi as Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister-designate

(h) Senior figure of the NPP, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has been appointed as Aviation Minister-designate

(i) MP for Madina, Alhaji Boniface Saddique as Inner City and Zongo Development Minister-designate

(j) Ibrahim Mohammed Awal – Business Development Minister-designate

(k) Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu as Parliamentary Affairs Minister-designate

Zongo Development Fund – committed – not only in delivery – development of our inner cities and Zongo – they have to be coordinated

-Myjoyonline