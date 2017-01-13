Akufo-Addo takes first working visit to Winneba as President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken his first working visit to Winneba to attend the 85th Annual Convention of Ahmadiyah Mission, five days after his induction as Ghana’s 5th leader of the fourth republic.

He is expected to articulate his government’s preparedness to cooperate with religious bodies in the implementation of his 2016 campaign policies.

The President has announced a list of 25 ministerial nominees to serve in his government if approved by Parliament. They include some former ministers who served in the erstwhile President John Kufuor’s government as well as some new faces.

He had earlier introduced the people who would be serving in key administrative positions at the Office of the Presidency. He picked former Ayawaso West Wugon legislator, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare as the Chief of Staff.

Although the nominees command wide appeal and respect in the country, President Akufo-Addo said he has appointed them because they believe in his call for selfless service. He has promised to listen and make himself available to Ghanaians.

These qualities of the President were lauded by the Head of Ahmadiyah Mission in Ghana, Maulvi Mohammed bin Salih on Thursday.

Speaking at the Convention, the Muslim cleric said that despite the President’s “tight schedule” since his induction, he had made time to interact with them.

The President’s gesture, Alhaji Mohammed bin Salih said represented a “clear demonstration of your humility” and promise to make “yourself available to the ordinary Ghanaian.”

He promised the President of the Mission’s preparedness to partner his government to ensure that he delivers prosperity to Ghanaians as he had promised.

He cautioned politicians and ministers-designate to seek the interest of the country in decisions they take on behalf of the country.

“Power for its own sake or power for the acquisition of personal wealth…has no relevance to patriotism, religion nor the suffering of the people,” he advised.