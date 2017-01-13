Akufo-Addo leaves Ghana to Mali for France Africa Summit

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana Friday to attend the 27th France-Africa Summit in Bamako, the capital of Mali.

This is the first foreign trip of the President since he was inducted as the nation’s 5th President on January, 7.

A statement signed by Acting Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin said the President is accompanied by First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo on the trip.

The France-Africa Summit has been a platform for African leaders to champion good trade deals and closer cooperation with their French counterpart.

The President and the First Lady are expected in the country on Saturday.

Read full statement below:

PRESIDENT AKUFO.ADDO ATTENDS FRANCE.AFRICA SUMMIT IN MALI

The Summit, which is aimed at enhancing the integration process, collective action and cooperation for the common good of participating countries and their peoples, will bring together Heads of state and Governments from some 30 countries.

……signed……

Eugene Arhin Ag. Director of Communications