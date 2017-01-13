Afia Schwarzenegger takes a dig at Avram Grant

Avram Grant – Black Stars Coach

Black Stars coach, Avram Grant, has lately come under the scrutiny of football fans for the poor performances of the team in the last few games.

However, although Grant led the team to triumph over Uzbek side Bunyodkor 2-0 in their latest friendly, it was not enough for controversial comedienne Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger to take a swipe at the Israeli.

The former Chelsea boss unfortunately found himself in the wrong books of Afia Schwarzenegger who believe Avram Grant should be changed just the way John Mahama was booted out as president.

She made some rather disgusting utterances about his muddled performance on her social media page; “Changing President Mahama and keeping this coach is like wearing yesterday’s menstrual pant after bathing…very stinking n eeewwww….Change has come to stay anaa???”