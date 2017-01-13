AFCON 2017: Black Stars trip to Gabon cancelled due to bad weather

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that Black Stars trip to Gabon from the United Arab Emirates has been cancelled due to bad weather.

The team was scheduled to leave the Asian for Gabon on Friday afternoon ahead of their group opener against Uganda on Tuesday January 17, 2017.

Per the CAF rules, teams should arrive in host nation four days before their first match.

The Black Stars have been camping in Al Ain for the past 10 days having played barely a friendly against Uzbekistangiants which they won.