Actress Benedicta Gafah is our woman crush today

Movies of Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Source: GhanaWeb

2017-01-11

Benedicta Gafah

Today’s celebrity crush is no other person than, Benedicta Gafah.

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has gradually become one of the leading female stars in the entertainment industry.

The Kumawood actress is not new in the movie industry and has featured in several movies including Mirror girl, Adoma, Agyanka Ba, Azonto Ghost, Odo asa just to mention a few of it.

In 2015, she won the Kumawood best actress of the year, which earned her a place among the most respected actress in the movie industry.

The good looking woman has one of the most infectious smiles and doesn’t hesitate showing it off.