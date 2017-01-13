A Plus, GhanaWeb, others rescue family from abject poverty

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Source: GhanaWeb

2017-01-11

A Plus with support from Ghanaweb, Big Heart Foundation, others rescue family from abject poverty

Ghanaian musician Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus has come to the aid of a poor family resident in Adansi Fumso in the Ashanti region by setting up a business outfit for the mother of two in order to be able to take care of her two girls who were struggling to feed, as well as sharing one school uniform.

Public attention were drawn to the ordeal of the family when the video of how the two teenage girls; Faustina Badu and Juliana respectively – relayed to their interviewer – how they share a serially patched school uniform as a result of abject poverty.

According to them, they lost their father to the cold hands of death years back, while their mother is also jobless: “As a result of this, we were left to fend for ourselves, and depend on the little our mother could generate. Unfortunately, these were not enough to feed us, not to talk of purchasing two separate uniforms for us. In order to keep our education going, we had to share same school uniform,” she said.

Upon coming across the video which went viral online last year, A Plus with support from Ghanaweb.com, Big Heart Foundation, and some individuals worked earnestly to put smiles on the faces of the Badu family.

According to him (A Plus) “We donated a deep freezer and made sure her shop was the “Melcom” of Adansi Fumso by stocking it to the fullest before we left,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Nhyira FM had also built a shop for the family, and donated some items to the mother for business startup.

One K Amigosten Amoah also build a decent toilet and bath for the family.

Read his post below: