UPDATE: Citi FM’s Jessica Tells Court She Did Not See Musician Wisa Show His Pe.Nis On Stage – Judge Threatens To Throw Case Out If Prosecution Fails To Bring Witness

Ghanaian Musician, Eugene Ashie, popularly known as Wisa Greid of Ekikimi fame, is under trial for allegedly exposing his pe.nis while performing at a musical concert – Decemba 2 Rememba’ organized by Accra based radio station, Citi FM, at the Accra International Conference Centre on December 24, 2015.

Broadcaster Jessica Testifies On Behalf OF Organizers – Citi FM

Ms. Jessica Opare Saforo, Programmes Manager of CitiFM, was the Master of Ceremony for the event. Ms. Saforo, testifying to the court, she did not see Wisa remove his pe.nis on stage.





According to her, after introducing Wisa to the audience, she went backstage hence did not see Wisa remove his pe.nis. Answering questions under cross examination, Ms. Saforo, maintained that she did not see Wisa “displaying his pe.nis.” The Prosecution promised of presenting next witness but no show.

Judge Threatens To Throw Case Out

The Court, presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, at the last sitting gave the Prosecution the last opportunity to produce their next witness; otherwise the court would be compelled to close the case.





Prosecution Promises To Bring Next Witness

Meanwhile Prosecution says it would bring another witness who was out of the jurisdiction and so should be given last opportunity to do so to testify in the case. Inspector Judith Asante prayed for a long adjournment as the next witness was outside the jurisdiction and would be back by that time. The court adjourned the case to February 8.

Filing Of No Case By Wisa’s Counsel

Lawyer for Wisa Greid told the court that he will file a submission of no case for his client who is being accused for displaying his pe.nis on stage. According to the Counsel for the said musician, Mr. Jerry Avernogbor, the Prosecution, has for the past one year not been able to present any substantial prosecution witness to solidify their case against his client.





Mr. Avernogbor made his intention known when Ms. Jessica Opare Saforo, Programmes Manager of CitiFM, who was the Master of Ceremony for the concert, testified before the court.

Detailed Background of Case



Wisa, of Ekikimi fame, is being held for allegedly exposing his penis while performing at the Accra International Conference Centre on December 24, 2015. He has, however, denied a charge of gross indecent exposure and is on a GH¢ 8,000.00 bail with one surety.

Prosecution said on December 25, 2015, the Accra Regional Police was alerted over a nude video posted on the internet from an unknown source, in which Wisa intentionally exposed his pe.nis, while performing live on stage.

According to the prosecutor, Detective Inspector Judith B. Asante said the Police contacted the managers of Wisa to produce him at the Regional Police Headquarters for investigations, which they did.

The prosecution said investigations into the matter disclosed that on December 24, Airtel Communications Company and Citi FM, an Accra-based radio station, organized an event dubbed: “Decemba 2 Rememba,” which included the accused as a guest artiste.

In the course of the show, the accused, while dancing with a female dancer identified as Monica Kumadeh, suddenly removed his pe.nis out of his pair of jeans and began to caress the buttocks of the dancer.