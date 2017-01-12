‘Sudanese Are Stronger Than Us’

Kwesi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, who plies his trade in Sudan, has said club football in the North African country is thriving because it has better pitches than Ghana.

The Al Khartoum coach blamed the poor quality of football played in the Ghanaian league on the poor nature of pitches, arguing that pitches play a role in the standard of football played.

“The little difference between Ghana and Sudan is that there are so many academies in Ghana and [they have] improved the technique in our play, but when it comes to strength and energy to play the game, the Sudanese are ahead.”

“Apart from that the Sudanese pitches are way better than what we have, and if you want to play good football, pitches are very important,” he told Class Sports.

Kwesi Appiah was coach of the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.