Stop the selfishness and implement laws – Bulldog tells Speaker of Parliament

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 January 2017

2017-01-11

Bulldog

Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah-Hanson, Bulldog has hit hard at the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Mike Oquaye.

The Hon. Speaker is pleading with government to improve the conditions of service for parliamentarians and it seems Bulldog is not enthused about the Honourable speaker’s plea.

According to Bulldog, they should rather think about the welfare of the citizens and how best to implement laws that will help shape the future of this nation and stop the unnecessary selfishness.

On Facebook, he posted,

Honourable Mike Oquaye please tell us what you and your colleagues have done to benefit the youth of Ghana in all your time in the high office of Parliament for it to warrant improvement of conditions of service for parliamentarians.

90 percent of the youth are jobless, homeless and can barely afford three square meals a day.

Today a regime comes and they are committed to shoe making, tomorrow another is here and are fixated on hairdressing.

How do we grow as a people and a nation if every four years the agenda changes.

Can’t there be an enactment of law for national development so that regardless of the sitting government we will grow at a sensible pace?

Please think of the welfare of posterity by putting into practice laws that will shape the future of this nation and stop the needless selfishness. Thank you.

Concerned citizen.

