Prez Akufo-Addo’s 2nd Ministerial List Out

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has released another list of ministers expected to serve in his government.

The list has 12 minister-designates updating a 13-name list released yesterday. There were now 25 ministers named with a promised third batch expected by Friday.

A notable feature is the creation of two new ministries – The Ministry of Regional Re-organisation which will be headed by Okere MP, Dan Kwaku Botwe.

Akufo-Addo has also created a Ministry of Railways Development to be headed by Joe Nana Ghartey, a former Second Deputy Speaker and a former Attorney-General under Kufuor.

Other new portofolio is the Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Akoto Osei.

He has also severed the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing to re-align it into Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources. The re-aligned ministry is to be headed by Joseph Kofi Adda, MP for Navrongo Central. He was a former minister under the previous NPP government.

Below are the Ministers-designate:

(a) Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation – Dr Anthony Osei Akoto

(b) Minister for Regional Re-organisation – Hon. Dan Kwaku Botwe

(c) Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation: Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng

(d) Minister for Lands and Natural Resources – John Peter Amewu

(e) Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection – Otiko Afisa Djaba

(f) Minister for Employment and Labour Relations: Hon Ignatius Baffuor Awuah

(g) Minister for Transport – Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

(h) Minister for Railways Development – Hon. Joe Nana Ghartey

(i) Minister for Roads and Highways – Kwesi Amoako Arthur

(j) Minister for Communication – Hon. Ursula Owusu

(k) Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources – Joseph Kofi Ada

(l) Minister for Works and Housing – Hon Samuel Atta Kyea

-Myjoyonline