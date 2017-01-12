Opposition hits Akufo-Addo's choice for agric minister

A civil society group in the agriculture sector wants President Nana Akufo-Addo to reconsider his nominee for the agric ministry.

According to Food Sovereignty Ghana the minister-designate for the sector, Dr Afriyie Osei, is not the right man to head the ministry.

The communications director of the group, Edwin Kweku Andoh Baffour, said Dr Akoto failed to champion policies to prevent the challenges in the agric sector when he was Minority Spokesperson on Food and Agriculture.

Low production tops a myriad of challenges facing the sector.

Low level of technology, inadequate number of agricultural extension officers, shortage and high cost of labour and prevalence of pests and diseases as some of the challenges confronting the agricultural sector.

Also high cost of farm inputs, limited credit facilities, frequent land disputes, poor marketing network and facilities, and low prices of farm produce plague the sector.

Mr Baffour told Joy News the current excessive importation of food products is one of the negative outcomes of Dr Akoto’s tenure in as Minority Spokesperson on Food and Agriculture.

Mr Baffour has, therefore, called on the President to immediately replace Dr Akoto with someone capable of providing the change that Ghanaians need.