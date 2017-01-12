NPP Zongo Group Salutes Bawumia

Members of the group in a photograph with Dr. Bawumia

A group in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) calling itself the Victorious Zongo Elephants, has paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to thank him for assisting the party to win the 2016 general elections.

Chairman of Victorious Zongo Elephants, Ibrahim Tahir, told DAILY GUIDE that members of the group had fruitful discussions with Dr. Bawumia.

The 20-member delegation, which comprised executives from the five branches of Victorious Zongo Elephants, met Ghana’s new vice president at his residence, Mr. Tahir, who led the visit, disclosed.

Victorious Zongo Elephants was formed in January 2016 and currently has about 1,000 members, with branches in Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso West, Madina and Odododiodoo constituencies.

Mr. Tahir said some members of the group were part of a team of vigilant NPP agents who were deployed to the Volta Region to monitor the just-ended elections.

By Melvin Tarlue