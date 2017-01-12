‘NPP Govt Won’t Be Dictators’

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated categorically that members of his government will be servants to the nation but not dictators.

President Akufo-Addo added that his appointees would serve with humility and bring the needed change in the country to build on the solid economic foundation laid by former President John Kufuor.

President Akufo-Addo, speaking at an inter-denominational Thanksgiving Service organised by the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and the Council of churches in the Eastern Region on Sunday at his hometown of Kyebi, noted that his government would not be domineering.

According to the President, “We will let something good come out for them (Ghanaians) to know that we have good plans for them, Fellow citizens, you must be at the centre of the change. The change we have voted for will have to start with each of us as individuals. We can start with little changes in our own individual attitudes and practices. The change can and should start now and with us as individuals,” he disclosed.

The President said he would listen to Ghanaians in his quest to improve the economy of the country, adding that he would ensure that jobs are created, businesses flourish to improve the country’s economy.

“That is the work we are coming to do.”

President Akufo-Addo also called on Ghanaians to pray for him, asking for “strength, wisdom, courage and good heart to be a good leader for Ghana.”

He also prayed to God to help the First and Second Ladies to effectively play their roles.

“We saw Samira during the campaign, she was very vocal. I think she was the one whose speech worried John Mahama the most. God should protect and guide her so that she can help Bawumia. Some of the prayers should also go to my beautiful lady, Rebecca, who the people of Osu have given to me as a wife.”

The service was also attended by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye; former President John Kufuor, as well as New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts.

Some NPP Members of Parliament (MPs), diplomats and some foreign dignitaries were also in attendance.

NPP sympathizers lined some major streets at Suhum, Apedwa Junction, Amanfrom, Potroase, Akwadum and Kyebi, to catch a glimpse of the new President on Sunday.

Delivering the sermon at the Thanksgiving Service, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, urged members of President Akufo-Addo’s government not to be covetous of worldly things, but work as a team and listen to their leader.

President Akufo-Addo was sworn in as the fifth President of Ghana on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Black Star Square.

From Daniel Bampoe