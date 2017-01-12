NPP did not promise me anything – Lucky Mensah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Source: Ghanaweb

2017-01-10

play videoLucky Mensah

High-life musician Lucky Mensah who ditched the NDC for the NPP says he has not been promised any offer by the latter in its stay in power.

According to the “Yeresesamu” hitmaker, the only thing he was praying for ever since he joined the campaign trail for the NPP was its victory, and God being so good, he crowned them with that historic win.

Speaking to Ghanaweb.com in an exclusive interview at president Akufo-Addo’s inauguration, Lucky Mensah couldn’t hide his appreciation to Ghanaians for giving the presidency nod to Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

“I thank everyone for making the right choice of voting Nana Addo into government. From the party and myself, we say thank you all from the bottom our heart and as Nana Addo said, “he won’t disappoint Ghanaians voting him into power”.

In 2012, Lucky Mensah composed ‘Atta Beye’ for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but defected to the NPP after he said the NDC failed to fulfill its promises.

He said the NDC gave him a Toyota Corolla instead of a 4×4 that was promised.