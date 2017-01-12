Northern SHSs students to starve if…

It has emerged that students of public senior high schools in the Northern Region could starve for sometime because of anticipated food rationing.

The students have been compelled to return to school Thursday January 12, following one week postponement of the reopening date.

Citifmonline.com checks uncovered that government has so far released meager funds meant to settle one out of the three academic terms Feeding Grants debt.

A Bursar (name withheld) has described the part payment as abysmal.

He revealed that students might starve for some time pending full payment of the unpaid accumulated debt.

He posited that management could reduce the quantity of food served at the dining hall.

Some civil society organizations and Parent Teacher Associations are unhappy about the perennial Feeding Grants problem and have called for a permanent solution.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana