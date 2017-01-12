MUSIGA responds to #PaytheDj campaign

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 January 2017

2017-01-11

Ghanaian music body MUSIGA has responded to recent calls for better financial treatment for disc jockeys across the country (#PayTheDj Campaign).

While the union strictly expressed an aversion to the now “normal unofficial tactic of “payola”, calling it illegal and unethical, they hold the view that a middle ground must be arrived at between artists and DJs.

The attention of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has been drawn to a campaign by some DJs on social media #PayTheDJ and other media. The campaign which seeks to galvanize support for better remuneration and greater recognition and conditions for DJs is in itself noble. However, the Union finds the call for musicians to make such payments unacceptable and unfortunate.

MUSIGA condemns in no uncertain terms the call for the institutionalization of unofficial back door payments (Payola). The practice is both illegal and unethical, in fact, it is an endorsement of corruption which is a problem the nation is vigorously struggling to battle and kick out. Such practices have backtracked national development and corrupted our morals as a people.

The Union would rather call for a mutually beneficial and respectable relationship between artistes and DJs. MUSIGA is aware that artistes pay DJ’s handsomely when they engage their services for their shows. Beyond this some actually go out of their way to show appreciation to DJ’s who have and continue to support their careers. We will therefore call for better collaboration, partnership and mutual support for greater industry cohesion.

In that regard there is the need for a regulation of local versus foreign content on our airwaves and we look forward to Parliament passing the appropriate laws to ensure that our local content gets maximum exposure on our airwaves.

The Musicians Union of Ghana will encourage the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) musicians, owners of Night Clubs, Pubs, Chop Bars and all outfits that engage the services of DJ’s to have a look at their conditions of service and provide more satisfactory remuneration for DJ’s. MUSIGA will also engage the group to help address their issues.

