MPs want to ditch GIMPA; push for luxury resorts for orientation session

Members of Parliament (MPs) are pushing for a relocation of the orientation workshop from the usual premises of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to a more serene environment.

At the start of every new parliament, an orientation programme is held for members to train them on the rules of the House.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Nsawam Adoagyire, Frank Annor-Dompreh has requested that this year’s session be moved to a more serene location outside Accra. His request was greeted by a unanimous agreement by the MPs.

“We are not aware if there is any particular reason for the choice of GIMPA, I recall almost four years ago the orientation was held at the same location.

“I would have thought that after the pressures of elections we would move to a much serene atmosphere…coming from that motivation, I would make some propositions like Aqua Safari, Senchi…and it wouldn’t be a bad idea to even consider Dubai,” Mr Annor-Dompreh said.

However, the Minority side of Parliament was critical of the suggestions with MP for Keta Richard Quarshigah questioning how the 275 MPs would be sponsored to Dubai for the session at the expense of the taxpayer.

“It is really interesting and amazing,” he said on the floor of Parliament.

But the Majority members defended their colleague with Tafo MP Dr Anthony Akoto Osei retorting that Mr Quarshigah should have asked for better particulars of Mr Annor-Dompreh’s proposal.

“There is Dubai Dubai and there is Accra Dubai,” he said to throw the whole house into laughter.

On a more serious note, the Majority MPs insisted that the suggestion is not for them to be flown out of the country but the suggestion that the session should be held at Senchi or Aqua Safari still holds.