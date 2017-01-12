Minister designate hopes to 'seek clarification' on new portfolio

Monitoring and Evaluation Minister designate Anthony Akoto Osei says his experience as Ranking member of Finance puts him in a good stead to perform well in his new role.

He is however not sure if a new ministry, with structures will be created for him, or will be operating at the presidency.

In an interview with Joy News the Minister designate stated he would have to seek clarity on that from the appointing authority.

“I am going tomorrow to seek clarification,” he admitted, suggesting some misunderstanding of how his ministry and that Dan Botwe will function.

He was however convinced on what his job specification is if approved as Minister of Evaluation.

“Cabinet will set some targets and we will all need to make sure the targets are achieved within timelines.

“If they are not working, I will find out why they are not working and find the solutions to the challenges.

“…I am supposed to work with my colleagues to make sure the government machinery is delivering what we are going to deliver. We are going to work together,” he said.

Asked why it was important that a whole ministry be set up for Monitoring and Evaluation, he stated:

“The appointing authority believes that is the way to go and I have no qualms about that.”

Many had expected him to be appointed into the Finance Ministry where he served as Deputy Finance Minister and Minister of State in Charge of Finance under the erstwhile Kufuor administration between 2001 and 2008. He also served as the Ranking Member of Finance in Parliament for eight years when the party was in opposition.

Dr Akoto Osei said his vast experience at Finance Ministry has given him the opportunity to learn about several other ministry which will help him a lot in his new portfolio.

He is one of 12 minister designates announced Wednesday by the president at the Flagstaff House.

They include Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere, Dan Kwaku Botwe as Regional Re-organisation Minister-designate, and Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister-designate, Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

The rest are Ignatius Baffuor Awuah as Employment and Labour Relations Minister-designate, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah as Transport Minister-designate, Kwesi Amoako-Atta as Roads and Highways Minister-designate.

NPP’s National Women Organiser, Otiko Afisa Djaba has been nominated as Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister-designate, Ablekuma West MP, Ursula Owusu as Communication Minister-designate, and Joseph Kofi Ada as Sanitation and Water Resources Minister-designate.

NPP’s Volta Regional Minister, John Peter Amewu has been nominated as the Lands and Natural Resources Minister-designate, and former Attorney-General under erstwhile President John Kufuor, Joe Nana Ghartey as Railways Development Minister-designate.