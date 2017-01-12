Meet Kwadwo Antwi: The man vying for the position of Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts!

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 January 2017

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially disclosed his first batch of Ministers and anticipation is high for the disclosure of the next batch, especially for the names of the persons who would be chosen to oversee the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

This portal, www.entertainmentgh.com, reported on the intense lobbying that is on-going for the positions at the Ministry, especially with the Deputy Minister slot.

Aside Socrate Safo, the astute movie producer, another name that has become resounding in the race for the position is; Kwadwo Antwi.

‘Who is he?’ is the remark one gets anytime the name pops up in the discussion for the role of Deputy Minister.

Apparently, Mr. Kwadwo Antwi is not new to the industry and quite known by some influential industry persons.

Investigations by this portal show that, he is the man being presented to the Presidency by some section within the Creative Sector, spearheaded by popular music producer, Mark Okraku Mantey.

Mr. Antwi is currently the Director, Business Development & Client Services at Multiple Concepts Group (Advertising), home of Charterhouse Ghana.

He is also the former Head, Marketing & Sustainability at Ghana Grains Council.

He studied at University of Ghana Business School, as well as GIMPA Business School.

He is said to have aided tremendously in the drafting of the Creative Arts Policy for the New Patriotic Party as Head of the Committee and served as the Protocol Officer for Nana Addo’s campaign.

He has worked with quite a number of media firms including Multimedia Group and EIB Group among others.

Kwadwo Antwi is one of many names including that of Socrate Safo and Juliet Asante, who are vying for the slot of Deputy Minister, Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts – www.entertainmentgh.com can state!

In the coming days, all forms of anxiety and apprehension will be laid to rest, as the President announces the person to commandeer the position.