McOttley inducted into CIMG

McOttley Holdings a leading financial and real estate institution has been inducted into the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) corporate membership. The induction signifies a new relationship of excellence between the two reputable institutions.

With its induction McOttley Holdings will benefit immensely from the professional training programs and consultancy services from the esteemed Institute.

It would also benefit from free legal training by the Legal and Ethics Committee of CIMG.

These training opportunities and consultancy services will, in no small way, improve the service delivery of McOttley Holdings to its numerous clients.

“McOttley’s preference for excellence and high managerial values have been identified and further endorsed by this induction said Head of Corporate Affairs at McOttley Holdings Princess Sekyere. We are excited to be part of one of the most respected associations in Ghana which values corporate excellence”.

McOttley Holdings was one of seven corporate organizations inducted into the corporate membership on the night. Some eight other institutions were upgraded with 64 persons also receiving personal inductions.

McOttley Holdings has three subsidiaries, McOttley Capital, McOttley Money Lending and McOttley Properties which have over the years provided efficient and professional services to customers. McOttley Capital is currently adjudged Ghana’s best growing investment bank

Princess Sekyere believes clients and customers will receive even better services from all the subsidiary companies.