Manchester City charged by FA over anti-doping rules

Manchester City have been charged in relation to the Football Association’s anti-doping rules, a statement on the governing body’s website said.
City are alleged to have failed to ensure that their ‘club whereabouts’ information – which allows officials to locate them for random drug testing – was accurate.
They have until January 19 to respond.
Clubs must provide accurate details of training sessions, including the start and end times of sessions, and their players’ home addresses.
Manchester City have been charged in relation to The FA’s rules on Anti-Doping: https://t.co/Kq5ld5G4Fc
— The FA (@FA) January 11, 2017