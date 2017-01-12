Manchester City charged by FA over anti-doping rules

Manchester City have been charged in relation to the Football Association’s anti-doping rules, a statement on the governing body’s website said.

City are alleged to have failed to ensure that their ‘club whereabouts’ information – which allows officials to locate them for random drug testing – was accurate.

They have until January 19 to respond.

Clubs must provide accurate details of training sessions, including the start and end times of sessions, and their players’ home addresses.