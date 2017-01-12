Invisible Forces turn school compounds into ‘labour office’

Members of the Invisible Forces, a vigilante group of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tema, Ashaiman and its environs, have turned the compounds of Akozdo JHS and Twedaase JHS into their recruitment centres.

Members of the group for some days now have been meeting on the compound of the two schools located Tema Community one opposite the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church (OLAM).

The Ghana News Agency spotted the group members with their motorbikes at the premises when school was on vacation but they have failed to relocate even though students return to school.

Some leaders of the group told the GNA that they were using the place as their ‘labour office’ until further notice.

According to them, they do not know when they would vacate the place as they were still in the process of documenting their members to enable them to get the needed jobs promised them by their party.

Meanwhile, information reaching the GNA indicate that some of them have subsequently been documented and issued with the necessary papers to take up security jobs at the Tema Port, two days after they visited the Golden Jubilee Terminal to send a signal to the government not to bypass them in recruitment openings.

Mr Azeriya Ayeriga, Public Relations Officer for the Tema Metropolitan Education Directorate, said head teachers of the two schools had asked the leadership of the Invisible Forces to move their activities from the immediate compound of the school to the park some few metres away.

Mr Ayeriga said as at now, the presence of the vigilante group on the school compound which is not walled, was not negatively affecting teaching and learning in the two schools.

He pleaded with them not to engage in activities that would hinder school activities as well as negatively influence behaviour of students.

He also advised them to exercise restraint and desist from taking the law into their hands even as they demand jobs.