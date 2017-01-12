I don't need money from Sarkodie – Mark Okraku

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Source: Entertainmentgh.com

2017-01-10

Mark Okraku Mantey

Popular music producer, Mark Okraku Mantey has spoken extensively on the widely trending issue of Sarkodie sampling the 1999 hit song,’Kokooko’ by the late Daasebre Gyamenah.

An earlier report by this website stated the producer’s desire to take the ‘RNS’ hitmaker to court for copyright infringement.

This portal, www.entertainmentgh.com, again monitored attentively as the award-winning producer shared his sentiments on the issue to Andy Dosty on Hitz 103.9FM.

Ownership of song

Mark stated that, he was the producer, executive producer of the song, and was also the manager for Daasebre at the time the song was made.

He also pointed out that, Daasebre is the composer of the song but the studio production and executive production of the song by his (Mark’s) label, Slip Music, makes the song a property of the label.

“I was in charge of the entire production of the song. I produced the song with Zapp Mallet and Daasebre just provided the lyrics,” he said.

Royalties

Mark disclosed that he has been taking royalties for the original song as the executive producer while Daasebre was also taking for his role as composer until his unfortunate demise.

His Demands

‘I am not looking for money from Sarkodie, but I think that, as industry folks, we should learn to do the right thing and show respect to each other. At least, there could have been some placement of a call.”

“Some time ago, Sarkodie’s name was mistakenly used by Charterhouse for an event and he nearly ‘killed’ somebody. He was on twitter raving and ranting and verbally abused George Quaye, Communications Director for Chartehouse.”

Impressions of new Song

The very meticulous and critical producer stated that, he is not impressed with the rendition of the 1999 banger.

“I heard the song courtesy of Jon Germain who sent it to me and I think it’s an honour to Daasebre.”

He went on to question the making of the new song, the JaySo -produced ‘Kokooko’ which features Akwaboah;

“I am not impressed with the song and I do not know the inspiration behind the making of the song.”

He explained as to why it was essential for Sarkodie and co. to have sought permission.

“For all you know, I do not want my song to be associated with certain elements like funeral, alcohol and what have you.”

Social Media Reaction

Fans of Sarkodie and other music followers have expressed their opinion on the subject with some rejecting the court threats from the producer and calling his bluff.

To such persons, he said; “For those persons writing all the junk on social media, it is obvious they do not know anything about copyright.”

Commercialization of the song

Although the song has not been enlisted on iTunes or any other music-buying or music-streaming portals, Sarkodie’s performance of the song at his heavily-attended ‘Rapperholic’ Concert last year was a copyright infringement, according to Mark, albeit maintaining that, he needs no money from the artist.

“He can commercialize the song (the new one) alright, but he should not forget to make me enjoy my royalties.” Mark stated!

Next Line of Action

He stated that, he is giving Sarkodie some period of time to do the honourable thing, and if that time elapses without any gesture from the camp of Sarkcess Music, the camp of Slip Music will take action.