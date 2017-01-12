I don’t need Macasio on my songs – Fancy Gadam

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Fancy Gadam

The year 2016 gave birth to a star from the north called Facy Gadam.

Prince Of The North as he is fondly called achieved a lot in the year 2016 including filling the Tamale Sports Stadium when launching his album. Not only that, he also broke barriers and tore territories with his first ever concert, Gadam Nation Concert in the nation’s capital, Accra.

The 2016 story of Fancy Gadam can never be told without a supposed beef he had with Macasio, another top musician in the North. The battle for supremacy between the two artistes in the Northern Region was similar to what happened between dancehall musicians Samini and Shatta Wale.

Fancy Gadam was on Radio Univers in Accra Tuesday morning talking about his career in 2016 with Zionfelix. The dancehall artiste who was exuberantly joyful about his achievements in 2016 thanked his fans for their support.

On the supposed beef with Macasio, the ‘Bie Gya’ singer said he had no issues with him. According to the musician, Macasio is not his competitor because he is a rapper but he, Fancy is a dancehall artiste.

“I don’t have any issue with him at all because we do different things. He is a rapper and I’m a dancehall artiste so I don’t see any competition between us. Let me add that he is also doing very well as a musician but there is this rivalry between our fans.” he told Zionfelix. When Zionfelix asked if fans of both artistes should expect collaboration between them in 2017, the boss of Gadam Nation replied that he would not need him on any of his songs but quickly added that he is ready to collaborate with Macasio should he knock on his door.

“What I do is dancehall and he is rapper so if he needs me to sing for him, I will do it for him but I don’t think I need him on my songs.”