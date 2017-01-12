 Gyan Gets Grant Praise

Asamoah Gyan and Avram Grant

Ghana captain’s stellar performance in the Black Stars test game has stirred manager Avram Grant to shower praise on the striker.

Gyan started the preparatory exercise from the bench but made a lasting impression in the 2-0 win game on Tuesday.

Few minutes after his introduction, the Al-Ahly hit man hit the back of the net from a Bernard Tekpetey cross to open the scoring, before Frank Acheampong doubled the lead.

And the striker has described the victory as a positive indicator ahead of the 31st African Cup of Nations slated for Gabon beginning January 14 to February 5.

Grant described Gyan in a post-match interview thus: “Gyan is an amazing striker. Look at his stats compared to the minutes he played.”

The Israeli trainer added that “His career is amazing so I’m not surprised he scored. He knows how to do it. He knows how to put the ball in the net.”

Gyan would be expected to play a pivotal role in Ghana’s quest to end their 35-years wait for the continental silverware.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum